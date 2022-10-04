Jazz concert in aid of Church revamp
ACCLAIMED jazz pianist, Will Butterworth, is bringing his dazzling and creative improvisations to St Mary’s Church, Totnes in November for an “unmissable” performance.
During his recital at 4.30pm on Saturday 12 November, Will will reimagine the great American songbook, creating passionate, adventurous, and beautiful music.
Admission is £6, with all the monies going towards the St Mary’s Church Renovation Project.
Totnes Heritage Trust chairman, John Birch, said “Will Butterworth is a great local talent, and we’re looking forward to his performance at St Mary’s in November.”
Will Butterworth has been dubbed a rising Brit jazz piano star by Time Out which hailed him a “precociously talented modern jazz pianist who plays with spacious and fractious beauty.”
For tickets visit www.stmarystotnesheritagetrust.org and click on ‘news and events’.
