GONE Wild, the UK’s ultimate family adventure festival which takes places at Powderham Castle in August, has announced the music line-up for this year’s event.
With acts including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Professor Green, Clean Bandit, The Zutons, Lucy Spraggan and Ministry of Sound Classical it looks set to be another unforgettable experience.
Clean Bandit will be playing Gone Wild Festival for the first time, and the Grammy award winning electronic music group will get everyone on their feet playing hit after hit under the stars, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor will make a welcome return to the festival get everyone dancing with her mix of disco, 80’s electronica and pop.
The greatest dance records ever re-orchestrated, re-imagined, re-lived will come courtesy of Ministry Of Sound Classical with a thrilling performance by the 50 piece London Concert Orchestra and sensational vocalists, set to a show-stopping laser light production.
The four day festival, created in partnership with Bear Grylls offers days packed with activities and experiences like no other.
Inspirational guest speakers include legendary names such as Joe Marler, Anna Whitehouse (Mother Pukka) and of course Bear Grylls himself. Young explorers can attend for free with an adult, if tickets are booked by the January 31.
Festival founder Oliver Mason, said: “This year, we’re going big. We have more activities on offer than ever before, and some legendary bands. Everyone who comes to Gone Wild will have a unique experience, as they tailor-make the festival with their own choice of activities.
“We want families to create their own adventure, working together to challenge each other, try new things and have a weekend they couldn’t experience anywhere else.”
Entertainment will be non-stop throughout the event with performances from Brainiac Live Remixed, Taskmaster, Maddie Moate and more.
Those wanting to follow in Bear’s footsteps can learn bushcraft skills with Bear Grylls Survival Academy, caving, shooting, combat archery, spear making, the gross eat station, foraging and wild cooking or take on the challenge of the commando assault course.
Those looking for a more restful weekend can enjoy a leisurely programme of family yoga, paddleboarding, scuba diving or unwind in the wild sauna.
With over 100 outdoor activities, more than 15 guest speakers, live shows and displays and performances from 20 bands Gone Wild Festival 2025 will be the highlight of the Summer!
Tickets are on sale now at https://qrco.de/bfgTOB
The kids go free offer is 1 child (under 18) ticket free with purchase of a full price adult ticket and the offer expires on January 31, 2025.