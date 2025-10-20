The cast seize these opportunities with relish. Justine Moore, a relatively new actress to a production of this scale, plays June with the enthusiasm you’d expect of an up-and-coming star. She balances the sheltered innocence of a young Forsyte daughter with the headstrong boldness that comes when youth mistakes certainty for wisdom. Her acting prowess is one to watch, and it’s exciting to imagine where the role could take her. “June is blindly confident in her decisions,” Moore said of her character. “A lot of the time, she is going to be proven wrong. But she’s brave.”