EVERYONE’S favourite family-friendly festival, the Dartmoor Folk Festival, returns to the heart of Dartmoor from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11.
Those who go along can enjoy the very best music, song and dance from Dartmoor and beyond - and many of the events and activities are free or by donation.
A beautiful little festival, it takes place in the villages of South Zeal and South Tawton.
It will be the 47th annual festival and top local and national folk artists will be attending.
Look out for headliners,Track Dogs, Dartmoor favourites Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman,Tim Edey and Narthen.
Also, Bryony Griffiths and Alice Jones, Detta Kenzie, The Stowes, Luke Daniels and Andy Neale.
There will be two ceilidhs during the weekend, The Dartmoor Pixie Band with caller Sarah Bazeley kicking things off on the Friday evening and Flowers and Frolics with caller Simon Diegan on the Saturday evening.
The National Youth Folk Ensemble will also entertain.
Saturday morning sees the start of a full day’s programme of events, including children’s entertainment, music, song and Shanties with Mariners Away.
There will be a lunchtime concert and then from 2pm to 5pm, the Grand Dart-i-moor Fayre.
Highlights include the Dartmoor Broom Dance championships and Dartmoor Stepdance Championships.
If the weather is inclement, the outdoor arena will move into a large marquee on the festival field at South Zeal Playing Field.
There will be a free concert after the Fayre with Wren, the evening including a concert and ceilidh.
Sunday begins with a ramble on Dartmoor, Rise and Shine with Rob Pudner, plus many workshops and song and music sessions.
A special folk service is also held at St Andrew’s Church, South Tawton.
The Sunday afternoon includes Folk For All, a packed programme of outdoor entertainment on the Playing Field from 2pm to 5pm.
Expect song, music, dance, crafts, food and drink, ferret racing, children’s activities and a duck race, entry by donation.
Immediately after Folk For All is a free concert.
The Festival ends in a traditional way with a grand concert.
Alan Quick, press officer for the Dartmoor Folk Festival Association, explained: "It was the traditional music, dance, song and crafts of the area that formed the basis for the first festival and they still remain for the association which runs the festival today.
"Since it was founded it has grown and we are able to invite some of the best folk artists around, whilst maintaining the festival's reputation for being a relaxed, friendly and traditional festival.
“An action-packed programme has been arranged and we are looking forward to a great festival. Entertainment is arranged for the whole family to enjoy, whether to take part or simply sit and watch."
For further details, or to buy tickets, visit the website: www.dartmoorfolkfestival.org.uk .