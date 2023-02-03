HISTORIC train enthusiasts will have the chance to drive a steam engine at South Devon Railway over the February half term holiday.
While the South Devon Railway (SDR) is working on its winter maintenance schedule further down the line, the steam railway is holding a family-centred open day at its Buckfastleigh station.
The station will be open every day between Saturday February 11 and Sunday February 26, except Mondays and Fridays.
Attractions include the chance to ride in real goods train guards van, enjoy a Devon cream tea in one of the line’s historic coaches, pull the levers in the original Buckfastleigh signal box, step inside the cab and see the controls of a main line diesel locomotive plus driving a genuine Great Western steam engine.
For more information and tickets visit www.southdevonrailway.co.uk