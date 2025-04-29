DEVON’S leading agricultural show is set to amplify its support for the performing arts this year with the launch of a brand-new community stage.
Created in partnership with BBC Radio Devon, the ‘Engage Stage’ at this year’s Devon County Show will feature a vibrant lineup of local talent.
Audiences can look forward to performances from Pelican Projects’ Jukebox Choir, The Deaf Academy Choir, DJ Jozzy, The Pinstripes from Exeter College, Ambitious Performers, Four of Swords, and emerging DJs, bands, and artists from The Cameron Mills Group.
Located at the heart of a refreshed showground area - opposite the Crafts & Flowers Pavilion and adjacent to the Country Life and Woodland Area - the Engage Stage will provide covered seating, a bar run by Dartmoor Brewery, and locally sourced food from various catering outlets including the Wife & I Sausage Co and PanCrepes, creating a lively hub for visitors to enjoy.
The new stage is designed with accessibility in mind, featuring handrails and a ramp to ensure access for all.
Lisa Moore, Devon County Show Manager, shared her excitement about the new addition: ‘Music has always been a core feature of the show, with the bandstand - curated by Lewis Gibb in partnership with Devon Music Education Hub - hosting vocal performances from school choirs across the county.
‘Each year, we receive overwhelming interest from local artists looking for a space to showcase their talent, but the bandstand is packed with back-to-back performances.
‘That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce a new stage in 2025, offering even more opportunities for Devon’s talent to shine
‘With up to 95,000 visitors over three days, the Devon County Show is the perfect platform to give these talented individuals the recognition they deserve.’
The Devon County Show takes place from May 15 to May 17.