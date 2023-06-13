Yealm Community Energy are holding their AGM on Saturday June 24 at 2pm in Newton Ferrers Hall.
You can sign up for £1 which allows you voting rights and ability to invest in their imminent share offer.
Yealm Community Energy was registered with the Financial Conduct Authority as a member-owned Community Benefit Society in July 2015.
It was established to bring local renewable energy installations such as solar farms into community ownership.
YCE negotiates the purchase of local solar farms on behalf of the community and offers local people the opportunity to become shareholders, giving residents of the Yealm area and Devon priority over investors living further afield.
All investor members will be offered a fair return on their investment, an equal say in how the business is run and the opportunity to make their savings do good.