The emergency services were called out to Harbertonford on Wednesday afternoon after a horse travelling in a trailer got stuck upside-down.
The accident happened in the village centre on the A381 road, near Totnes, causing tailbacks in both directions.
According to a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset fire and rescue services, a local vet was also in attendance to help the stricken animal.
The horse was eventually freed and secured in a second horse box before it was relocated to a field where the vet could reassess its condition.