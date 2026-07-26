What appears to be a burst water main has caused disruption in Kingsbridge, with repair crews currently working to restore supplies.
South West Water said customers in the TQ7 1 and TQ7 2 postcode areas may be experiencing low water pressure or a loss of supply while emergency repairs are carried out.
Engineers are currently on site at Belle Cross Road by the primary school, where a substantial amount of water is flowing down Church Street and onto Waterloo Road.
Despite the incident, the road remains open to traffic. However, motorists are being urged to take extra care due to the volume of water and the presence of workers on the carriageway.
South West Water said it expects supplies to be fully restored by 1.30 pm.
More information as we receive it.
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