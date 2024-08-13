The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has announced its advice to the Government for the COVID-19 vaccine programme in autumn this year.
Similar to previous spring and autumn campaigns, the Committee’s advice is to offer the vaccine to those at high risk of serious disease and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.
Vaccination continues to help protect against severe illness, hospitalisations and deaths arising from COVID-19.
The JCVI advises that the following groups be offered a COVID-19 vaccine this autumn:
adults aged 65 years and over
residents in a care home for older adults
individuals aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group (as defined in tables 3 or 4 in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book)
The vaccine should usually be offered no earlier than around six months after the last vaccine dose.