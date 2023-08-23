Students at Totnes Independent School have been celebrating their successes in their GCSE exams with a focus on well-being and academic success.
A school spokesperson said: “In a resounding celebration of achievement, students from Totnes Independent School have once again showcased their exceptional abilities and commitment to success in the recently announced GCSE exam results.
“Amidst a unique approach that prioritises student well-being and growth, these outstanding individuals have proven that academic excellence can be achieved without excessive homework loads.
“With a clear emphasis on fostering a balanced and holistic educational experience, Totnes Independent School has proudly supported its students’ mental and emotional well-being alongside their academic pursuits.
“This approach reflects a departure from the conventional educational model, where students often find themselves buried under piles of homework.
“Instead, Totnes Independent School pioneers an environment that allows students to thrive academically while nurturing their creativity, passions, and mental health.”
Headteacher Simon Bowley expressed his pride in the students, saying: “We are immensely proud of our students’ achievements in this year’s GCSE exams.
“Our focus on well-being, combined with a rigorous academic curriculum and superb teachers, has empowered them to perform exceptionally well while maintaining a healthy balance in their lives.
“These results underscore the fact that success is not solely defined by grades but by the holistic growth of our students especially given the recent history of Covid disruptions.”
“The results of the GCSE exams stand as a testament to the efficacy of this progressive approach.
“This success is a reflection of the school’s commitment to cultivating well-rounded individuals who excel not only in the classroom but also in life,” he added.