Temperatures are set to continue to climb today (19 June) and into the weekend across the UK today - triggering a ‘risk to life’ warning by the Met Office.
Highest temperatures are forecast on Saturday when 34°C could be reached in eastern England.
Across Devon, highs of 26°C today and tomorrow and lingering in the low 20’s overnight.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “The nights will also be quite warm, with the possibility of temperatures not falling below 20°C in some areas, making it hard to sleep. This is what we term a ‘tropical night’.
“Temperatures will ease from the west on Sunday as fresher air arrives from the Atlantic.”
An amber heart alert has been issued across England until Monday 23 June at 9am.
The amber alert signals a serious threat to vulnerable groups, particularly those aged 65 and over and people with underlying health conditions.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warns that the extreme heat could stretch healthcare services thin, with rising patient demand and potential staffing shortfalls.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.