East Allington Primary School, part of Education South West, hosted a spectacular fun run this term bringing together pupils, families, and the wider community for a day full of laughter and team spirit.
The sun shone as runners of all ages took to the course, from the school’s youngest pupils running their very first race, to parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents joining in.
This year, the event featured an incredible four generations of participants, highlighting the school’s strong community spirit.
The fun run showcased perseverance, friendship, and the joy of taking part. Children and adults alike displayed determination and sportsmanship, whether running, jogging, walking, or cheering on friends and family. The atmosphere was electric, with spectators encouraging every participant across the finish line.
The school would like to thank all those who helped organise the event, from setting up and running stalls to baking cakes and manning the route.
Liam Fielding, Executive Headteacher at East Allington Primary School, said:
“What a wonderful day for East Allington. Seeing pupils, families, and friends of all ages come together with such energy and joy was truly inspiring.
The fun run perfectly captures the values of perseverance and friendship we hold dear.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“This event perfectly reflects what Education South West schools are all about, bringing people together, celebrating achievement, and building strong community links. East Allington has once again shown that learning and community spirit go hand in hand.”
Education South West is a trust of nine primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
It is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.