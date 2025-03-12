Four nurseries in Devon, part of The Old Station Nursery Group; hdc Nursery Dartington, hdc Nursery Dartmouth, hdc Nursery Kingsteignton, and hdc Nursery Newton Abbot - have launched a new service to enhance early years education in the area.
The nurseries, which cater to children from birth to five years old, now offer weekly cookery classes designed to introduce the skills, smells, and tastes of home cooking.
The goal is to instil a lifelong enjoyment of making and eating delicious food while supporting well-being and overall health.
During these classes, children don aprons and chef’s hats provided by the nursery as they measure, weigh, and mix ingredients using specially designed children’s cooking and baking tools. The new Mobile Mini Kitchens feature a ‘cool touch’ oven and child-friendly equipment with easy-grip handles, creating a safe and controlled environment for cooking.
Emma Pittam, Early Years Director, said: “We are so delighted to roll this enhancement out to all our nursery settings. Learning to cook at a young age is thoroughly enjoyed by children, and is an excellent, engaging way to build basic maths skills through activities such as counting eggs or measuring water. It also introduces scientific concepts, like chemical reactions when baking powder makes a cake rise.
"By exploring their senses, children develop adventurous palates and gain confidence, proudly taking home a host of homemade goodies for their families to enjoy. So far, they’ve been busy making yoghurt flatbreads, raspberry banana oat cookies, and pizzas.”
The nursery group say that 'Strengthening the link between home and nursery' helps create a strong foundation for children's development in a familiar environment.
Parents can stay updated on their child’s learning journey through daily updates on the nursery’s parent app, which includes explanations alongside photos, as well as by following the nursery’s Facebook page.