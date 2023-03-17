Catherine Mathews is a Partner and Board Member at employee-owned law firm, Stephens Scown LLP, which recently became the first law firm in the South West to reach certified B-Corp status. With over 20 years’ experience as a lawyer, specialising in commercial litigation, Catherine has acted for clients operating in the renewable energy, food and drink, technology, and leisure and tourism sectors. In 2022, the dispute resolution team, led by Catherine, was ranked Band 1 in the West Country in the Legal 500 directory.