Drop in visits to A&E at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 8,651 patients visited A&E at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a drop of 2% on the 8,795 visits recorded during May, and 10% lower than the 9,614 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 6,543 visits to A&E departments run by the Torbay and South Devon Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

There were 83 booked appointments, down from 137 in May

55% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

756 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients

Of those, 178 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 114 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times