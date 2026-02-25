Salcombe RNLI volunteer crew member Andy Wheeler has reached an important milestone by qualifying as an Afloat Mechanic on their all-weather lifeboat, complementing his previous achievements as ALB Navigator and inshore lifeboat Helm.
The Afloat Mechanic plays a pivotal role, managing and maintaining the lifeboat’s engines and onboard systems, overseeing radio communication with the Coastguard and casualties, and coordinating responses to emergencies such as fires or flooding during operations or training exercises.
Preparation for this position involves comprehensive training, including classroom instruction, practical learning at the station, and hands-on experience during both exercises and live operations.
You can donate to the Salcombe RNLI online via their JustGiving page at: https://tinyurl.com/yc5juy67
Funds support the local volunteer crew and essential lifesaving equipment.
