FIREFIGHTERS from Buckfastleigh have described how the trapped woman driver of a car on its side was ‘in good spirits throughout’.
The crash happened yesterday evening near Loddiswell and Buckfastleigh Fire Station has today, Thursday, posted these pictures of the crash scene on their Facebook page.
They said: ‘Yesterday at 21:58 we were called to assist our colleagues from Ivybridge Fire Station and Modbury Fire Station at a road traffic collision near California Cross.
‘On arrival the officer in charge from Modbury found one vehicle on its side with the driver medically trapped inside.
‘The vehicle was stabilised using our v-strut system which enabled a safe entry into the car.
‘The glass was managed so we could then perform a roof flap extrication which gave full and easy access to the driver who was placed onto a stretcher and into the care of paramedics, the driver was in good spirits throughout and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.’
Fire Control has confirmed the casualty was conveyed to hospital via land ambulance and the scene was handed over to Police.