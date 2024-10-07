There is no doubt that refurbishing an old wooden boat like this is labour-intensive, and there will be plenty of challenges to overcome along the way. But, as project coordinator Gary Jolliffe said: "This beautiful old boat has a rich history of putting smiles on people’s faces and enriching lives, so it is a real privilege to be working with such a fantastic team of volunteers and professionals to help up-cycle Dolphin into service for the community so many more people can experience the beauty of the estuary and connect with nature."