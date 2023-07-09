A DOG owner from South Milton was fined £100 for failing to get vet treatment for her pet, Tony, which had a fractured leg.
Hannah Louisa Brown, aged 27, of Middle Park Terrace, South Milton, Kingsbridge, admitted she caused unnecessary suffering to the French bulldog by failing to provide veterinary treatment in respect of the dog’s fractured leg.
Brown was fined £100 and a community order was made that she should attend up to 12 activity days. She must also pay £150 in costs.
South and West Devon Magistrates' Court said she ‘would not be disqualified from keeping animals as this was a one-off event, was incompetent care.’
They added: ‘No animal welfare issues have been raised with the two existing dogs that have been owned for seven years.’