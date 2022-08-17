Do you have space for a tree?
Subscribe newsletter
Devon County Council are offering free tree packs (limited to 100), you can apply here: https://bit.ly/3p91FoQ
If you have a field corner to spare or other area where you would like to establish a small copse, linear woodland or extend an existing woodland, you can apply for a free tree pack. In previous years free packs of 45 saplings containing oak, birch and rowan trees have been supplied to eligible landowners. To give trees enough space to develop a good crown and grow to maturity, we advise planting at 3m random spacings, which requires an area of approximately 400m sq. (e.g. 20m x 20m) for 45 trees.
The following conditions apply:
The trees must be planted in Devon
The tree planting location (or locations) must be suitable in terms of size and location in the landscape.
The planting must be carried out by the end of March 2023.
A person (landowner or their appointee) must be named as responsible for planting and maintaining the trees according to the instructions, so that after 5 years the trees are well established and growing healthily.
We require a photograph of the planted trees as evidence of completion. If not provided to us by the end of May 2023, we may wish to access the planting site on an accompanied visit to check and record (through a photograph) that the planting has been carried out. Arrangements for such a visit will be agreed in advance with the landowner.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |