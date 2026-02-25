Rowcroft Hospice, which serves eastern parts of the South Hams, has raised more than £211,000 in just 36 hours through its Every Moment Matters Appeal.
The matched-funding campaign challenged the community to come together over a single 36-hour period.
The appeal not only hit its target of £200,000 but exceeded it, highlighting the depth of support for local hospice care.
Thanks to match funding pledged by local businesses, groups and individuals, every donation made during the appeal was doubled – amplifying the impact for families facing life-limiting illness.
Alison Upton, Appeal Manager at Rowcroft Hospice, said: “We are completely overwhelmed by the response.
“To see our community come together in this way – donating, sharing, fundraising and cheering us on – has been incredibly moving.
“The incredible funds raised will make a real and immediate difference, helping us continue to provide specialist care and support to people across South Devon when every moment truly matters.”
At the heart of the appeal was a message deeply embedded in everything Rowcroft does: ‘every moment matters’.
It’s the philosophy behind the hospice’s care – helping people make the most of every precious moment with those they love.
The appeal’s ‘Champion’ fundraisers pulled out all the stops to make the appeal a roaring success, going to extraordinary lengths to share the appeal far and wide.
The top six fundraisers were: Rowcroft’s Hospice at Home Team (£25,709), Rowcroft volunteer Jane Watson (£15,687), Ipplepen Cricket Club (£10,567), Torbay Business Forum (£8,296), Rowcroft supporter Kate Holmes (£7,292) and Rowcroft volunteer Di Feasby (£6,782).
As a volunteer in Rowcroft’s Inpatient Unit, fundraiser Jane Watson sees first-hand the difference that Rowcroft makes every day.
She wrote on her fundraising page that Rowcroft Hospice is “the jewel in our English Riviera” and said: “Over many years I have witnessed the commitment, the compassion the love , the support, the strength given by all the staff to patients their families and their friends.
“Over the last few years I have been caring for my own precious parents.
“It has been a rollercoaster of great emotions, overwhelming exhaustion both mentally and physically.
“I was so lost and lonely but with the amazing support and help of carers, Rowcroft outpatients teams and our wonderful Hospice at Home team, we managed to keep my darling parents safe and comfortable in their own home where they wanted to be for the end of their lives. For this I will be forever, eternally thankful.”
Funds raised through the appeal will help Rowcroft continue delivering care through its Inpatient Unit, Community Team and Hospice at Home service, supporting people to be where they feel most comfortable, surrounded by those they love.
Alison added: “The compassion and generosity we’ve seen over these 36 hours will directly translate into more families receiving specialist and compassionate care at the end of life. We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our brilliant local community.”
