If you are Looking for ways to keep the children entertained over the Easter holidays, Wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation is sharing five species of Butterfly for families to discover this Easter.
With several of the UK’s butterflies now flying, it’s time to head outside to your wild space or local green area during sunny spells and see which of them you can spot. You can also use Butterfly Conservation’s spotter sheets [https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources/spotter-sheets] to tick off what you see.
Some species to look out for during the Easter holidays are the Orange-tip.
Red Admiral
Peacock
Comma
Brimstone
Spotted something but not quite sure what it is? Head over to Butterfly Conservation’s identification pages to find it https://butterfly-conservation.org/butterflies/identify-a-butterfly