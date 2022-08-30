Disabled man’s heartfelt thanks to community for life-changing kit
INTREPID disabled man, Able Sharp, has taken delivery of a life-changing mobility kit thanks to generous donations from his local community.
The Dartington-based 25-year-old is living life to the full, zooming about on his TekRMD motorised device, which enables him to stand on his own two feet.
Mum Alex says the family are “profoundly grateful” to villagers, who raised £20,000 in just a few short months for the state-of-the-art technology which has given Able his freedom and independence.
Alex said: “I can’t believe how soon and with such good heart we reached our target.
“The response from our local and wider community has been phenomenal, everyone coming together with deep care for Able. It is a truly shining example of love in action.”
Alex can now cook, shop and go about his daily life standing upright, and best of all he is able to hug his fiancee Leanne.
To thank everyone for their support, Alex has made a video of Able out and about in Dartington and Totnes on his revolutionary mobility aid, which operates in a similar way to a Segway personal transporter.
“Thanks to our wonderful local community, Able is experiencing all the long-term essential health benefits of bearing his own weight and standing upright on his own two feet,” she said.
“We’ve made a video of the fun and freedom Able’s enjoying as a way of saying a huge and sincere thank you to everyone who’s so kindly supported him.
“You’ll see the enormous contribution our whole community has given to Able’s life, health and independence.
“His fiancée Leanne no longer has to lean down to wheelchair height to kiss him. Now he can relate to people on the same eye level and give great hugs and reach everything he needs, whether high or low.
“We’re so profoundly grateful; it’s beyond words. We’ll carry the spirit of all this human kindness in our hearts for the rest of our lives”.
The film captures the improved posture and mobility the machine offers, but also the sheer zest for life that Able has always shown since surviving a critical illness as a toddler.
Able suffered a severe infection of meningitis and septicemia when he was just 21-months-old, and the resulting brain damage left him with spastic quadriplegia, cerebral palsy, bone deformity and epilepsy.
Since then he has endured years of rehabilitation to stay healthy and active and although unable to walk unaided, adventurous Able has thrown himself out of an aeroplane for charity and enjoys sit-skiing, kayaking, abseiling, microlighting, sailing, horseriding and playing with Ocean City powerchair football team.
As well as giving Able the miraculous freedom to stand independently and move around whenever and wherever he wants, the TekRMD also allows him to stand upright and bear weight daily - something he must do not only to maintain the strength of his bones, spine and muscles but also for the healthy function of his heart, lungs and digestion.
Last autumn, Able moved into his own specially designed apartment at Elmhirst Court, Brimhay.
His landlords, South Devon Rural Housing Association (SDR) kickstarted his GoFundMe fundraiser with a £1,000 donation.
Christine Candlish, SDR’s chief executive, said: “Able is a great example of the kind of person we had in mind when we first conceived the idea of Elmhirst Court.
“He’s shown how much someone with learning difficulties and other issues can benefit from getting a taste of independent living, whilst remaining in the community where they have love and support.
“We’re delighted to play our part in helping Able attain his next step towards greater mobility and independence through this cutting-edge piece of kit.
“He’s a great ambassador for the disabled community and an example to us all in overcoming adversity and living life to the full.”
