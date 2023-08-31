DID you see the Blue Moon last night? Here are a few pictures readers have sent us – including one from Los Angeles.
Bimal Mohanan sent us the first picture shortly before Midnight last night.
The other picture is the Blue Moon as seen from Los Angeles by David Duran who sent this today after reading last night's article.
The full moon that rose last night, Wednesday, was a special one, the unification of a supermoon and a Blue Moon, a ‘Super Blue Moon’.
The moon didn’t appear particularly blue, however.
The term has nothing to do with colour, instead referring to either two moons occurring in the same calendar month (as in this case), or the third full moon in a season that has four full moons.
A supermoon refers to a full moon when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, resulting in a slightly larger and brighter appearance.