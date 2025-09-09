At Salcombe History Society's next meeting on Tuesday, September 30 , Rosemary Griggs will present 'A Woman of Noble Wit' at 7pm for 7.30 pm at Salcombe Rugby Club, Camperdown Road, Salcombe TQ8 8AX.
Devon produced some larger-than-life sixteenth century characters and the stories of men like Drake and Raleigh are well known, but behind those famous men stood wives, sisters, daughters, and mothers who also have a story to tell.
In this presentation Rosemary will introduce Katherine Champernowne, the mother of both Sir Walter Raleigh and Sir Humphrey Gilbert and discuss the research that underpins her historical novel of her life, 'A Woman of Noble Wit'.
Members free. Non-members £5.
