Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard says he won’t resign his post as defence minister despite pressure within the party on prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
The Sutton and Devonport MP has been considering his own position in light of 70 Labour colleagues calling for Sir Keir to resign following last Thursday’s performance at the local elections.
Commenting on the leadership of the Labour Party, Luke Pollard said: “At a moment of seriousness for our country, defence needs a steady hand. I recognise the decisions that many of my colleagues are making about the leadership of our party. I too want bold leadership to deliver the change our country needs.
“With our troops deployed round the world, with threats building towards the UK and our allies my responsibility as defence minister is to put our country first and provide continuity and consistency for our armed forces and defence sector at a highly uncertain time.”
Mr Pollard, whose full title is minister for defence readiness and industry, added that whatever was happening elsewhere in British politics, national security was “the first responsibility of government and something I take very seriously”
“That is why I will not be resigning, and will be continuing to support our efforts to rearm, rebuild our forces and protect the UK.”
Plymouth’s other Labour MP Fred Thomas who represents Moor View is among those who have called for the PM to resign.
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