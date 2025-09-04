The countdown is on for the Devon Women in Business (DWIB) Awards 2025, with entries closing on Friday, September 12, at 5 pm.
Since its launch in 2020, the DWIB Awards have been shining a spotlight on the county’s most inspiring female-led ventures.
This year, there are 12 categories to enter, and it’s completely free. Organisers are especially keen to see more entries for two categories:
• Female-Led Sustainable Business of the Year – celebrating women embedding eco-principles into the heart of their business, from ethical sourcing and packaging to carbon-conscious operations.
• Best Supporting Act of the Year (open to all genders), recognising the partners, colleagues and friends who champion businesswomen behind the scenes.
Louise Jenner, spokesperson for Devon Women in Business, said: “The DWIB Awards are all about shining a spotlight on the amazing talent we have here in Devon. From start-ups to established enterprises, we want to celebrate the people who are making a real difference in business and in their communities.”
“We’re especially keen to see more entries for our Female-Led Sustainable Business Award and our Best Supporting Act Award.
These categories recognise the values and the people who often don’t get the limelight – but whose impact is huge,” she added.
Finalists will be revealed in October, with winners announced at the DWIB Awards Celebration Dinner on Friday, November 14, at Sandy Park, Exeter. Key Dates:
• Entries close: Friday, September 12 2025, at 5 pm
• Finalists announced: October 2025
• Awards night: Friday, 14 November 2025 at Sandy Park, Exeter. Entries are quick, free and easy.
Louise Jenner, added: “Don’t let the deadline pass you by – get your entry in today.” Enter via the link here: www.devonwomeninbusiness.com/award-categorie
