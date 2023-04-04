Since Living with Mammals began in 2002 thousands of dedicated volunteers have surveyed almost six thousand sites (5,571) across the UK, and have submitted over a third of a million sightings or signs of wild mammals to PTES. This includes some of the UK’s most well-known mammals such as hedgehogs, foxes, grey squirrels, and bats, but also some of the less-common mammals such as otters and pine martens. Last year rabbits were only recorded at one in ten sites, a third of the number being seen when the survey first began. In contrast, bats were reported at a larger number of sites than seen in the past five years, and hedgehogs had their best year yet.