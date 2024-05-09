A NEW Devon-wide Battle of the Bands competition has been launched, inviting young musicians up to the age of 18 to participate.
Organised by the Devon & Torbay Music Education Hub, the Music in Devon Initiative, and R&K Systems, this contest aims to bring together young talent from across the region.
Prizes include: professional recording, mixing and mastering, awarded to the top three bands.
This new contest merges four previously separate regional competitions, aiming to attract even more participants and to encourage their involvement in Devon’s vibrant music scene.
Four regional heats will be held at participating schools in mid-June:
- Plympton Academy on June 17
- Coombeshead Academy on June 18
- Cranbrook Education Campus on June 19
- Petroc College on June 20
Winners of each heat will move on into the grand final, which will be hosted at Bomba in Exeter, on June 27.
Musicians that are interested in participating must get a teacher from their school to apply on their behalf, via the Devon & Torbay Music Education Hub’s website.
Winners of last years competition, The Upper Hand, found success following the competition. The prize they received included the free recording of a song with R&K Systems, which evolved into a five-track EP, and a string of several paid gigs.
Aaron Samuel, lead singer of The Upper Hand, praised the competition:
“Entering last year’s competition was a great experience for us as a band to pitch ourselves at the forefront of a growing music community in Devon
The opportunities we have had since winning the event have been great at putting us on the path we want to venture down as an upcoming artist.”
David Knox, of R&K Systems, said: “We were amazed by how many young musicians signed up to get involved in last year’s contest in East Devon.
“This year, we are delighted to team up with the Devon & Torbay Music Education Hub and MIDI to expand the contest to the whole of Devon. I can’t wait to discover a whole new crop of bands and create opportunities for young musicians wanting to join the music industry.”