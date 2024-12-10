Behavet, founded by Devon-based Dr Tom Mitchell and his wife Madeleine Thomas who comes from South Brent, has been named the winner in the “Vets & Well Being” category at the prestigious DogFriendly Awards, earning a record-breaking public vote recognising their dedication to providing expert behaviour support to dogs and their owners.
In an unprecedented landslide, Behavet rapidly earned the backing of over 600 of their clients who left glowing reviews. The awards recognise dog friendly places and pet businesses that “go the extra mile” for the 12.5 million dogs and their owners in the UK, with winners chosen entirely by public vote.
Behavet is a pioneering online pet behaviour clinic dedicated to transforming the lives of pets and their people. They reach pet owners worldwide through remote consultations on Zoom to provide expert, tailored behaviour transformation plans. Their team of certified veterinarian behaviourists with decades of combined experience see over 500 cases monthly and offer life-changing support for even the most challenging, “no hope” cases.
On receiving the award, Dr Tom Mitchell, founder of Behavet and Help! My Dog, said, “Winning this award is a true honour, especially because it reflects our client’s trust and appreciation for what we do. In a world of conflicting advice about dog training, we’re proud to be recognised for the positive methods we use that literally changes lives.
“It’s a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the pets and loving owners we’re privileged to help every day.”
Behavet was praised for its friendly, accessible, professional approach and the knowledge and experience they bring to behaviour consults. Seen as supportive and encouraging by their many happy clients, the practice has become a trusted name in the dog behaviour industry, known for their incredible results.
They also partner with animal shelters and rescues to help pets in need.