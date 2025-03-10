Currently, they are working on upgrades to brakes and bearings to be ready for two heats coming up at RMB Chivenor and Predannack. Ivybridge Community College’s design and technology teacher and STEM lead Luke Skorka-Brown said: “We have a good group of students working hard on improving the cars every week. Girls in STEM has really given female students a great opportunity to experience the world of STEM that they may not have felt comfortable exploring before.