The skydiving centre where a mum and her instructor plunged to their deaths has reopened under a new name.
Dunkeswell Aerodrome near Honiton in Devon, will resume skydives for the first time since the tragic deaths of Adam Harrison and Belinda Taylor when their parachute failed to open as expected.
The skydiving operation was being run by Skydive Buzz Ltd, who shortly after the tragedy told customers it was going into compulsory liquidation and ceased trading.
This week, a fresh company Skydive South West, created by staff who had worked there and been made redundant, has announced they will resume operations.
Adam, 30, a student and skydive instructor from Bournemouth, Dorset, and Belinda, 48, from Totnes, Devon, were killed instantly on June 13.
An inquest will be held into their deaths with the families previously demanding answers on how such an incident could happen.
Skydive South West said they are 'not the old business rebranded' and had 'no connection' to the previous owner.
In a statement online, they said: "We are a brand new company, created by the team of staff who lost their jobs when the previous company stopped operations.
"When the old business closed, it left behind disappointment, confusion, and a lot of uncertainty – for customers and staff alike.
"But instead of walking away, we came together to build something new. Not because it was easy, but because we care deeply about this place, this sport, and the community around it.
"With support from the airfield owner and some truly amazing people, we’ve been able to get into a position to open for skydiving.
"We wish we could help those with bookings under the old company, but this is a completely fresh start, and we simply don’t have the means to honour those unfortunately. We hope you’ll understand."
The message, signed by Joseph and Alex, added: "Now, we’re asking for your support.
If you’ve jumped at Dunkeswell airfield before – or always wanted to – we’d love to welcome you here! Meet the team. Be part of the new chapter.
"We are working hard on some final details and are hoping to be opening very soon and our website and phone lines will be up and running ready to take bookings."
Belinda, a mother-of-four, was on the skydive as a 'present' from her partner Scott Armstrong who previous paid tribute and said he was a 'shell' without her.
She was described as 'caring and giving.'
Adam's family also paid tribute and said: "The skies were your playground, your dreams were wide open, and your future was bright.
"You made a difference we’ll always feel. It’s hard — unbearable sometimes — to imagine the world without your light in it."
A statement on Sky Buzz website at the time it ceased operations, wrote: "It is with regret that the director have been required to make the difficult decision to cease operations with immediate effect.
"It is proposed that the Company be placed into Compulsory Liquidation in due course. The Official Receiver should be in contact with creditors and customers to provide an update regarding the closure of the Company and the proposed Liquidation proceedings.
"We would like to thank our staff, customers and all involved with Sky Dive Buzz for their support over the years and apologise again that we have been left with little other option but to close."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.