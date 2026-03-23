Pupils at Harbertonford Primary School have spent an exciting week exploring science and sustainability as they took part in a series of activities to mark British Science Week.
It is run by the British Science Association and funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), is a ten day celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM.)
The national event encourages people of all ages across the UK to take part in engaging activities and events that showcase the importance and excitement of STEM.
At Harbertonford Primary School, the week was built around the theme ‘Change and Adapt’, with pupils across the school taking part in a range of hands-on activities designed to inspire curiosity and encourage scientific thinking.
The week began with ’Power Out Monday’, where classes helped reduce energy use across the school by switching off lights and screens where possible.
This simple challenge encouraged children to think about sustainability and how small changes can have a positive impact on the environment.
On ‘Green Tuesday’, pupils wore green to school and explored environmentally friendly choices, including trying vegan options at lunchtime.
The day sparked conversations about food, climate and how our daily habits affect the planet.
Midweek saw pupils putting their scientific skills to the test during ‘Working Scientifically Wednesday’ where every class completed a scientific experiment.
Children planned investigations, made predictions and evaluated their results, developing important skills such as observation, reasoning and communication.
The focus then shifted outdoors for ‘Cycle or Walk to School and Litter Pick Thursday’, encouraging pupils to think about active travel and caring for their local environment.
Many children also took part in a litter pick, helping keep the community clean while learning about environmental responsibility.
The celebrations concluded with a ‘Fundraiser Friday’ bake sale, organised to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund.
Pupils baked and donated a range of treats, with the school community coming together to support wildlife conservation.
The science curriculum at the school is designed to show children that science permeates every aspect of our lives, from the technology we use each day to the natural world that sustains life on Earth.
In their science lessons, pupils develop skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, evaluating evidence and communicating ideas.
These are essential abilities that help them tackle everyday challenges and understand the global issues that will shape their future.
Jack Pemberton, Headteacher of Harbertonford Primary School said: "Science Week was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to explore the world around them in new and exciting ways.
“From reducing our energy use to conducting experiments and caring for our environment, the children showed incredible enthusiasm and curiosity.
“At Harbertonford Primary we want every child to see themselves as a scientist, asking questions, investigating ideas and developing the skills they will need for the future."
Harbertonford Primary School places a strong emphasis on the importance of their Christian ethos, family and community.
Ofsted inspectors concluded that it’s a ‘welcoming and friendly school where there is a strong sense of community’.
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