A Devon MP says the county is ‘falling worryingly behind’ in caring for increasing numbers of people suffering from dementia.
South Devon Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden led a debate on dementia care in the House of Commons, and said diagnosis rates in the county are among the worst in the country.
She called for trained dementia nurses in every GP surgery and acute hospital trust, with the aim of keeping people at home and supporting their carers.
She said she had her own family experience with dementia, with her ‘confident, witty, generous’ father-in-law now almost unrecognisable as the man he used to be and her ‘brilliant, funny’ cousin also diagnosed with the condition.
According to NHS England, she said, one in 11 people over the age of 65 has dementia, and that rises to one in six for those over 80.
She went on: “In Devon, which has one of the oldest populations in England, this issue is not just coming – it is already here. Unless we act now to improve diagnosis, care and support, we will fail tens of thousands of families in our communities.”
She said Devon is ‘falling worryingly behind’, with a diagnosis rate well below the national average, placing 39th out of 42 NHS systems in England.
At the same time, she added, demand for services is increasing sharply with referrals to the Devon memory service having surged by 94 per cent in the past five years.
“In Torbay the pressure is especially acute, with some individuals now waiting up to 20 weeks for an assessment,” she said, adding that the pressure on unpaid carers could be ‘overwhelming’.
“Dementia is a growing issue and the system is already under strain,” said Mrs Voaden. “Right now, approximately 30 per cent of general hospital beds in Devon are occupied by people with dementia, many of whom are there because of preventable conditions.
“A sustainable strategy for dementia care must focus on community-based support, early diagnosis, carer support and workforce training. That is not only the right thing to do, it will save money in the long run.
“It is time that we treated dementia care not as a burden, but as a vital part of building a compassionate and sustainable future for everyone affected.”
During the debate, West Devon Conservative MP Rebecca Smith said the government’s lack of focus and targets for dementia diagnosis affects rural areas such as Devon.
Speaking ahead of the debate, Caroline Voaden said: “It’s little wonder that in 2022 over 61% of people affected by dementia felt they hadn’t received enough support. Tales of high care costs, isolated and vulnerable carers, and diagnoses that can take up to a year are common.
“The latter issue has particularly heartbreaking consequences given, as one local care provider put it, “people with dementia are living on borrowed time, they should not be robbed of a single minute, let alone years.
“This is an issue of particular importance to South Devon. According to NHS data, the estimated prevalence of dementia in South Devon is 0.9%, above the England average of 0.74%.”
