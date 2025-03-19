Devon Makers Markets, Spring creative event is planned at Sturtlebury Barn on April 12 and 13 between 10am and 4pm.
Sturtlebury Barn overlooks the River Avon, just opposite Aune Valley Café and shop on the outskirts of Kingsbridge, near Loddiswell.
There will be up to twenty invited makers taking part, offering a range, beautiful handmade creations showcasing the quality of their craft.
From printmaking, jewellery, feltwork, illustration, paper art, metal work, ceramics and pyrography, to chocolates and flowers.
There will be an opportunity to explore the garden.
Devon Makers Market was set up by printmakers, Emma Cook and Maggie Smith.
They will also be offering a Festive event at Sturtlebury Barn on 22 and 23 November.