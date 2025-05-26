Devon’s foster carers are set to get a council tax rebate as part of a range of measures aimed at making the service more compelling.
Foster carers looking after children for 13 to 26 weeks will be offered a 25 per cent rebate on their council tax, while those caring for children for more than 26 weeks will be able to secure a 50 per cent rebate.
This rebate applies to the portion of residents’ council tax bills that is charged by Devon County Council, which is the largest share of the bill that households receive.
The rebate, the first decision taken by the new Liberal Democrat cabinet, will mean a foster carer in a Band D property could get £429 back on the £1,716 portion of their council tax bill that goes to the county council.
That figure rises to a maximum of £858 for those foster carers looking after children for more than 26 weeks.
Foster carers will be prompted by their social workers to apply for the annual rebate and will need to provide their council tax bill as part of the process.
The cabinet heard that the council has roughly 250 foster carers, with approximately 210 of those being people who had no prior connection to the child.
Cllr Richard Jefferies (Liberal Democrat, Feniton & Honiton), cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said the report was aimed at “strengthening the fostering offer in Devon” and would show that the council “values their service”.
Besides the council tax rebate, the proposals include an £80,000 equipment budget from existing resources from which foster carers can request money to replace items needed to fulfil their fostering responsibilities.
There is also a commitment to increase the basic allowance the council pays foster carers for children aged 16 and above to move in line with the national minimum allowance, and for all fostering allowances to be increased in line with that national standard or inflation without the need for cabinet approval.
And £36,000 will be put towards peer support and mentoring for foster carers.
Council officers said the equipment budget included providing cash for the likes of new cot mattresses for babies and car seats for children.
Steve Liddicott, the director for wellbeing and health, said one recent example related to a foster carer needing a double buggy because she was looking after two young children.
Cllr Andrew Leadbetter (Wearside and Topsham), who now leads the Conservative group at County Hall, said the proposals were a “great idea”.
“But I would say that, as it happened when I was still the cabinet member for children’s services,” he said.
“I’m delighted you think it is a great idea as we need to do everything we can to encourage fostering and keep foster carers because as you know, the best place for children is to be in a family.”
The proposals were unanimously approved by the cabinet (Friday 23 May).