The Devon Food Partnership is heading to Oxford in January to attend the Oxford Real Farming Conference for the first time.
The Oxford Real Farming Conference brings together farmers, growers, activists, policymakers, and researchers from around the world who are interested in transforming our food system. The broad programme delves deep into a wide range of food and farming topics such as agroecology, regenerative agriculture, organic farming, and indigenous food and farming systems.
Charlotte Molyneux (Devon Food Partnership lead and Team Manager of the Business Support and Innovation Team at Devon County Council) and Henri Greig (Devon Food Partnership steering group member and co-founder of Pipers Farm) will speak at a workshop titled Local Powers and Levers Driving Agroecology.