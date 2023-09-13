Devon Farm Kitchen, a leading provider of award-winning delicious and locally sourced frozen meals in the heart of Devon, is thrilled to announce a significant achievement in its journey to bring fresh, sustainable, and deliciously satisfying food to its customers.
Launched in March 2021 with the sole purpose of raising funds for Rowcroft Hospice, the social enterprise has gone from strength to strength and is now celebrating achieving its 10,000th order, resulting in the successful delivery of an astounding 75,000 wholesome meals to satisfied customers across the region.
Devon Farm Kitchen takes immense pride in its commitment to supporting local producers and retailers, and this milestone is a testament to the dedication of the entire team and the overwhelming support of the community.
Since its inception, Devon Farm Kitchen has remained unwavering in its mission to provide convenient and nourishing meal options that emphasise the importance of supporting local suppliers as well as providing a source of income for Rowcroft Hospice.
'Reaching 10,000 orders and delivering 75,000 meals is an incredible achievement for Devon Farm Kitchen," said General Manager Joe Bradshaw. "We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers who have made this milestone possible. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of freshly-produced, locally sourced meals, served on proper plates and bowls, and the growing awareness of the importance of supporting our local food producers.'
Regular customer Maria Harding said: 'The next best thing to home-cooked meals and a life-saver for those of us with later-life family needing nutritious meals without cooking themselves. Lovely delivery drivers too especially Adrian. We also love that the profits go to help Rowcroft Hospice. Highly recommended.'
Devon Farm Kitchen's user-friendly website: http://devonfarmkitchen.co.uk/, has played a pivotal role in the company's ability to connect with customers seeking convenient, healthy, and sustainable meal options. The platform allows customers to browse a diverse menu of seasonal dishes, order with ease, and have their meals delivered directly to their doorstep. Online orders now account for around half of all orders.
This milestone also highlights the positive impact that Devon Farm Kitchen has on the local economy and agriculture sector. By prioritising local sourcing and partnering with regional farms and food producers, the company contributes to the vitality of Devon's agricultural community as well as supporting Rowcroft Hospice.
As Devon Farm Kitchen looks ahead, it remains committed to its core values of sustainability, quality, and community support. The company plans to continue expanding its menu offerings, exploring new collaborations with local partners, and further enhancing the customer experience.