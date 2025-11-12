Devon County Council's Cabinet has approved a major investment in the fostering service which will improve fees and allowances for carers from April next year .
The £2million investment into the authority's fostering service is the latest move by the council to improve support for foster carers after councillors in June backed an annual council tax relief scheme for foster carers in Devon.
The changes follow a period in which more carers have been leaving the sector than joining, with some saying they felt underappreciated and lacking in support.
Reflecting a national trend, the number of approved fostering households in Devon has dropped by up to a third since 2020.
It is estimated that nationally, 6,500 more foster families are needed to meet the needs of looked-after children.
Carers are entitled to a carer fee and a separate child’s allowance, which covers the day-to-day costs of looking after the child.
At this week’s meeting, the cabinet agreed to introduce tiered carer fees based on children’s age and complexity of need and to align child allowances with the Department for Education’s National Minimum Allowance (NMA).
The changes include the development of new initiatives, including an emergency rota service, and schemes for short breaks for children with disabilities and supported lodgings.
They also approved ‘protecting’ current rates for carers where the proposed NMA is lower than existing payments.
The changes follow a four-week consultation with foster carers in July 2025; around 23 per cent of carers participated in the consultation.
Additionally, support measures include emergency rota fees and enhanced payments for carers supporting children with higher needs.
Cabinet Member for Children’s Social Care, Cllr Richard Jefferies, said:
“Foster carers are the backbone of our care system. We must ensure they feel valued, supported and fairly compensated for the vital role they play in children’s lives."
A report outlining Devon’s commitment to fostering will be presented to Full Council in December.
