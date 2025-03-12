The annual Flood Risk Management Action Plan for the upcoming financial year has been 'rubber-stamped' by Devon County Councillors (DCC).
At the meeting of the DCC ruling cabinet committee on Wednesday, March 12, members also approved increasing the capital programme by £152,500 for 2025/26 and by £142,500 for 2026/27.
The increases will be funded through Defra’s Flood Defence Grant in Aid to support DCC’s unique Property Flood Resilience scheme.
The cabinet heard that the funding increases follow the flooding of more than 400 properties in 2023 and at least 87 properties in 2024.
To help safeguard at-risk communities in Devon, several projects are currently being developed and delivered.
These include the completion of the Property Flood Resilience scheme in the Sticklepath area of Barnstaple, which will protect 40 properties, the delivery of drainage improvements in Coburg Road, Sidmouth, to reduce surface runoff being directed into the town centre, reducing the flood risk to at least 17 properties and businesses in the town and
flood improvement works in Venn Ottery which will help protect at least eight properties.
Additionally, the delivery of schemes in Colaton Raleigh, Broadhempston, South Pool and Longbrook Street in Exeter is imminent and collectively will help safeguard at least 40 properties.
Councillor Roger Croad, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality said: “This additional funding over the next two financial years is welcome.
“Unfortunately, it comes off the back of further flooding last year where some householders experienced water more than a metre deep in their homes, which caused significant distress, disruption and damage.
“We are committed to helping protect people’s properties, and without our interventions through previous Flood Risk Management Action Plans, the damage would have been more widespread and significantly worse.
“Our prioritised approach to flood risk management and collaborative working with other Risk Management Authorities is successfully reducing flood risk to some of the most vulnerable areas in the county."