Devon & Cornwall Police supported White Ribbon Day 2024 on Monday, a campaign to end violence against women and girls.
Everyone, particularly men and boys, were encouraged to make the White Ribbon promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.
“The message is loud and clear - nobody should live in fear,” said Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell of Devon & Cornwall Police.
Monday, November 25, marked the national day of remembrance and action around violence against women and girls; it’s when men show their year-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls.
Individuals and organisations were inspired to take positive action to challenge harmful cultures and behaviours that contribute to a fear of violence for women in their day-to-day lives.
Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell, who wore his white ribbon with pride, said: “Devon & Cornwall Police fully supports this significant event; it forms part of our commitment to securing and improving outcomes for victims of offending and combating violence against women and girls. This is a key priority for the Force.”
Alongside this notable date, the Force will soon be launching its ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence’ campaign that runs until December 10.
This multi-agency initiative helps raise awareness of, and prevent violence against women and girls with various events across Devon and Cornwall.
Whoever you are, if anyone has been a victim of violence or harassment they are encouraged to report it to Devon & Cornwall Police via the Force website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/tua. If anyone is in immediate danger, they should always call 999.
Chief Constable Colwell added: “We encourage the public to help raise awareness around gender-based violence by joining in with the various activities and events happening over the next 16 days, organised by our partners in local authorities, community safety partnerships, charities and other support agencies.”