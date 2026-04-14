Devon’s Rural Community Council, independent charity Devon Communities Together, has launched a new campaign inviting people to take a look through the ‘rural lens’ to shine a spotlight on rural life.
Rural communities face persistent and often hidden inequalities — for example, access to healthcare, transport, housing, digital connectivity, employment, and services.
These realities can be misunderstood or overlooked when compared to urban challenges.
There are also fantastic things going on in rural and coastal communities, like inspiring community projects, wonderful Village Halls, and invaluable volunteers.
The Rural Lens campaign from Devon Communities together is designed to put all things rural - great, challenging and everything in between - into focus.
Encouraging everyone to put on their rural lens – otherwise known as a pair of bright green glasses – Devon Communities Together’s Chief Executive, Nora Corkery, said: “We like to put on our rural lens so when we are liaising with Councils, other service providers, the NHS, housing developers and many more, we can actually champion the voices of our rural communities by asking them to look at issues of planning and policy through a rural lens.”
She adds: “We would really love to hear from you – putting on your rural lens and telling us what the issues are that face your community – either successes or challenges – and we hope to build a campaign where we can really bring the rural lens right into focus!”
Whether in market or coastal towns, villages or hamlets, communities face lots of challenges, which are being exacerbated by the Cost of Living Crisis. Devon Communities Together supports communities to address these challenges through a wide range of projects and services that make a real difference.
For more information and to contribute your view through the rural lens, visit https://www.devoncommunities.org.uk/rural-lens
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