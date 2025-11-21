The Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, James Vaughan QPM, will be snorkelling with sharks on 29 November to raise money for Luna’s Fund, this year’s chosen Chief Constable’s charity.
Founded in 2018 by Luna’s parents following the loss of their first-born daughter, Luna’s Fund provides compassionate practical and emotional support to bereaved parents and families after the loss of a baby before, during or after birth. Families can access a choice of practical services immediately upon leaving hospital.
Chief Constable Vaughan will be joined at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth by Luna’s mother, Aimee Green - who is also the charity’s CEO. The event takes place on 29 November, Luna’s eighth birthday.
Aimee said: “I am delighted that Luna’s Fund has been chosen by the officers and staff of Devon and Cornwall Police as the Chief Constable’s charity for 2025 as part of the Chief Constable’s Foundation.
“Our aim is to positively impact the mental, emotional and physical health and wellbeing of bereaved parents facing the loss of their baby in Devon and Cornwall. We have huge plans and aspirations for the charity, with our main focus on expanding our baby loss support to Exeter and surrounding areas next year.
“Eight years ago, I was completely broken and could barely function. To now be marking Luna’s birthday in this way, side by side with the Chief Constable, feels surreal and incredibly meaningful. It’s a powerful reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always light ahead.
“I would like to thank all officers and staff in Devon and Cornwall Police for their support and for sharing their personal stories with me, and in particular extend a big thank you to Chief Constable Vaughan who has bravely agreed to join me.”
Chief Constable James Vaughan QPM said: “Luna’s Fund is a wonderful charity providing valuable support and resources to bereaved parents across Devon and Cornwall at an incredibly difficult time.
“When Aimee asked me to join her to snorkel with sharks on Luna’s special day, although a little nervous, I didn’t hesitate because this is such an amazing cause. If you can, please donate, share, or simply send some love. I know our support means so much to Aimee, the charity and the families they help across our counties.”
Luna’s Fund offers a wide range of services, from redecorating the baby’s nursery to help parents reclaim the space, to providing relaxing getaways that give families time and peace to process their trauma. Food shopping deliveries are also offered to create breathing space between grieving parents and the outside world.
The money raised through this event will help provide families with candles, rainbow or baby loss gift packs or a week’s worth of food for those when facing the world becomes too much to bare.
The charity also offers private antenatal scans for parents who are pregnant again after loss, providing reassurance and peace of mind. Three scans are offered free of charge, complementing NHS care.
Donations can be made via the Chief Constable’s fundraising page for the shark snorkel in support of Luna’s Fund and on the day.
