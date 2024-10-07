Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) is again launching its 'Week of Thanks' campaign, a celebration highlighting the essential support from the people of Devon that keeps the service running.
The Campaign which started on Monday, October 7, marks its fourth year, dedicated to expressing gratitude to those who help make the charity's missions possible. In 2023, DAA was tasked with 2,226 missions, including 399 at night.
Jo-Anne Rigby, Head of Fundraising at DAA, explained: “During the week, we’ll celebrate individuals who enable us to provide pre-hospital critical care. One in three missions are funded by people who leave gifts in their Will, and our charity lottery provides vital long-term support."
She also acknowledged the range of fundraising activities that help sustain the service: “From skydives to bake sales, quiz nights to collection tins, our amazing fundraisers make our work possible. We’ll be writing cards and personally calling supporters to thank them."
Volunteer Manager Vicky Thresher highlighted the role of DAA's volunteers: “The dedication of our volunteers is the heart of DAA operations. Their countless hours of support embody true community spirit and are crucial to the charity's success.”
DAA relies on the generosity of the people of Devon. Donations and purchases from Devon Air Ambulance shops directly benefit the local economy by providing jobs and volunteer opportunities.
To follow along with DAA's Week of Thanks and see how you can support, visit their social media pages @devonairambulance on Facebook and Instagram, @devonairamb on X, and @devonairambofficial on TikTok.