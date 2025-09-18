Visit South Devon is bringing back its successful Days Out on Your Doorstep campaign for a second year, inviting local residents to rediscover the attractions, restaurants, and hidden gems right on their doorstep. Running from mid-September 2025 through to the end of February 2026, the campaign aims to boost off-peak tourism, strengthen community spirit, and give the local economy a welcome lift.
More than 40 attractions, eateries, and venues are offering special discounts exclusively for Devon residents. From 30% discount entry at Kents Cavern and 20% off with Saddles and Paddles to free coffee and cake for adults at Pennywell Farm and discount entry to South Devon Railway, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at a lower cost.
By encouraging residents to dine, shop, and explore locally, the aim is to sustain the independent businesses that give South Devon its distinctive character - as well as making days out affordable and accessible.
Stagecoach South West, the campaign’s official travel partner, will highlight convenient public transport routes to participating venues, encouraging eco-friendly ways to explore.
“It is great to see that we are running this campaign again specifically targeting locals, and we’re delighted to shine a spotlight on our amazing attractions and venues,” said Stuart Longrigg, Chairman of Visit South Devon and Managing Director of Leonard’s Cove Holiday Park.
“The response from local businesses has been fantastic, and together we’re giving people even more reason to get out and about during the shoulder season.”
Peter Knight, Managing Director of Stagecoach South West, added: “Connecting people to the places they love is at the heart of what we do. With flexible timetables across the South West, it’s easier than ever to explore and support local businesses during quieter times.”
