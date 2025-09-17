MP Caroline Voaden has launched her Christmas Card Competition, inviting all South Devon primary schools to take part.
This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland Wildlife, with a deadline of Friday 14 November.
Drawings must be hand drawn by the pupil — photocopies, computer images, or AI-generated work will not be accepted.
Entries should be A4, in vivid colours for scanning, and feature the pupil’s name, age, and school in pencil on the back.
Voaden said: “I am so excited to launch my Christmas Card Competition. Having visited lots of primary schools over the past year, I know the quality of these entries will be extremely good.”
While entries cannot be returned, the winner will receive a clean copy of the card as a keepsake.
