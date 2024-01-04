It was nothing out of the ordinary, though. Peter stayed up late most nights, living it up with the crew members…but he was a consummate professional. Before dawn he’d be in the make-up chair with a cold tea bag over each eye for about fifteen minutes, then make-up Chief Charlie Parker would get to work on him. Bang on cue, Peter would come on set in full costume ready to mount his camel, charge into battle, or take any orders from David. He was one of the very few actors who could pull this off. One night, he staggered back to his wooden bungalow after another typical drinking spree. Too drunk to see the door knob in the dark, he punched a hole through the door to get in and broke his hand. He didn’t seem too bothered by the incident, though, and it certainly didn’t dent his enthusiasm for drinking. During our long weekends off Peter, Omar and General Peron often went to Beirut’s famous café bars to swill Champagne by the bucket load and would invariably end up dancing on the tables with the belly dancer.