A prize bingo night has been arranged for 7pm at the Market House on Friday November 6.
It is being organised by Nigel Sharp who comes from Dartmouth and was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in November 2023.
It is being hosted by the Market House Inn Landlord Dean and Sarah.
There will be a round of Music bingo and three rounds of number bingo.
The evening will also feature Olivia from 'Olivespots' who is a local Dartmouth pottery maker and will give a demonstration on her own wheel inside the pub on how to make a clay pot from scratch.
There will be one lucky winner who can then have a go on the night to form a clay masterpiece of their own .
The Market House Inn is on Market Street in Dartmouth TQ6 9QE.
