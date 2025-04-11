It's the start of a new summer season for Dartmouth, which includes several cruise ship arrivals.
This year, they are currently expecting eight ships but this can be an ever-changing number.
April 27 kicks off the season with a private charter visit from expedition ship Ocean Nova, shortly followed by French cruise company Ponant who are sending the beautifully designed Le Lyrial and Le Bellot in early May.
The town is familiar with these luxury vessels, as they have hosted them here for the last few summers.
Close on their heels come Hebridean Sky and Balmoral in June.
Hebridean Sky has become another regular visitor, whereas Fred Olson's Balmoral marks a return to Dartmouth after many years of absence.
Wrapping up the season in early September, they are looking forward to three arrivals in one week, all of them known to the town.
Hapag Lloyd's luxurious and glamorous Europa will be followed by the tiny, but exclusive Hebridean Princess and finally, Hebridean Sky will make her second visit this season on Saturday, September 6.
Ms Maud, who graced the river in her red, white and black livery, multiple times each season has however returned to her Norwegian homeland where she has rejoined Hurtigruten's coastal fleet and reverted to her original name of Midnatsol.
Cruise Coordinator for Dart Harbour Trish Daniels says: "Cruise ships will be met by our experienced cruise team from the Dartmouth Visitor Centre which includes French and German speakers.
"The Town Crier, Lez Ellis and our Mayor will also be alongside on specific dates."
Dartmouth is a popular port of call for cruise ships and superyachts, many of whom return year after year.
Tendering ashore takes just a minute or two to the modern tender pier.
Summer 25 arrivals can be found on the Dart Harbour website:
https://www.dartharbour.org/news-and-notices/events/